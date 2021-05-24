Two Lives Lost After Lancaster County Crash

EAST PETERSBURG – Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in Lancaster County. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to an accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer at the intersection of Main Street and Graystone Road in East Petersburg. While emergency providers were responding, it was reported that the vehicles had ignited and were on fire. Arriving police and fire rescue crews determined there were two victims within the pickup truck. Both were deceased. LNP has identified them as 21-year-old Brandie Kasper and 18-year-old Leonard Kasper, both of Mount Joy. The tractor trailer driver, identified as Cesar Torres of Florida, was treated and released. The investigation into what caused the crash continues.