Committee To Consider Ban On Vaccine Passports
HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Health and Human Services Committee will meet today to consider legislation that would ban the state, counties, municipalities or school districts from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. All COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the United States have been approved under Emergency Use Authorization. Under federal law, an individual must be given the option to accept or refuse administration of the vaccine. While the Wolf Administration has indicated they have no plans to require a vaccine passport at the state level, many believe that should Senate Bill 618 become law, it will ease concerns from local residents who are skeptical of sweeping government mandates.wdac.com