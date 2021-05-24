York County Crash Claims Motorcyclist
YORK COUNTY – A man died after a single motorcycle crash in York County. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Arnold Road in Manheim Township. Investigators say 55-year-old Chuck Fowler of New Freedom was traveling north when he crossed over the opposing lane of traffic, entered a wooded area, and struck a tree. He was not wearing a helmet and speed was believed to have been a factor. Northern York County Regional Police Department are investigating.