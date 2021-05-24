newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, PA

York County Crash Claims Motorcyclist

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK COUNTY – A man died after a single motorcycle crash in York County. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 5400 block of Arnold Road in Manheim Township. Investigators say 55-year-old Chuck Fowler of New Freedom was traveling north when he crossed over the opposing lane of traffic, entered a wooded area, and struck a tree. He was not wearing a helmet and speed was believed to have been a factor. Northern York County Regional Police Department are investigating.

wdac.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
York County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
York County, PA
York County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#County Police#Traffic Police#Road Traffic#Crash#Investigators#Manheim Township#Arnold Road#55 Year Old Chuck Fowler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

Police: One injured in North York shooting

One man was injured in a shooting that happened Friday afternoon in North York, according to police. A 19-year-old man was taken to WellSpan York Hospital with a grazing wound to his head following a shooting at 12:39 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North George Street, police said.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as county sees new low since fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County has finally fallen to single digits, something the county hasn't seen since October. Though the number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower on average than what is reported the rest of the week, due to the data being collected on Sundays, the latest report of only three new cases in the county marked a new low not seen since the fall.
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County happenings: Flamingo filched; parking permits available

Police need help identifying two people who were caught on camera stealing a concrete statue of a pink flamingo from a business in York Township. The theft happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South George Street, according to a York Area Regional Police news release. The...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Monday update: 87 additional COVID-19 cases in York County

There were 87 additional COVID-19 cases reported in York County since Saturday, bringing the total to 45,654 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. Of those cases, 44 were reported on Monday and 43 were reported on Sunday. There was also one additional death reported on Monday,...
York County, PAWGAL

School bus involved in crash in York County

A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Hopewell Township, York County. The accident happened at Kilgore Road and Draco Road. Investigators said the 38-year-old driver failed to negotiate a curve on Kilgore Road. The bus went off the roadway into an embankment, then rolled over onto its side.
York County, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Springettsbury Township police investigating shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Springettsbury Township Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred just after midnight on May 13 in the area of Route 30 and North Hills Road. Preliminary investigation found that three vehicles had been struck by bullets and as of this time, there are...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

Police: One arrested, one sought in May 3 homicide in York City

Police have filed homicide charges against two York City men in the May 3 shooting death of a 41-year-old woman, according to a York City Police news release. One of the suspects, Ryan Strada, 20, was arrested Thursday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals, according to the release. There's an...
York, PAcrimewatchpa.com

RUSSELL, JUSTIN WESLEY - (1 Count) Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle (M2)

Justin W. Russell of York, PA, has an Active Bench Warrant for failing to appear in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle by this department in December 2020. If you know his whereabouts or have seen him, please feel free to submit a tip through CrimeWatch. Or, you may contact the Lower Windsor Township Police Department at their non-emergency phone number at 717-244-8055.
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Saturday update: Two new COVID-19 death reported in York County

There were two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in York County on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 800 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department. The county's case total also hit 45,567, an increase of 90 cases over the day prior. There have been 153,717...
Hanover, PAYork Dispatch Online

Police: Bounced bar patron in Hanover pulled out loaded handgun

A man who had been bounced from a Hanover borough restaurant returned with a loaded handgun, according to police, who said no one was hurt. Douglas Bradley Imhoff, 33, of the 100 block of Northview Drive in Penn Township, remains free on $7,500 bail. He is charged with the misdemeanors...
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

Police: Woman used steak knife to attack another in Manchester Twp. diner

A York City woman allegedly attacked another woman with a knife while inside Round the Clock Diner in Manchester Township over a man to whom both women have ties, police said. Quaeisha A. Matthews waited outside a bathroom in the 222 Arsenal Road (Route 30) diner, then charged at Markeeva Miller, stabbing her in the head with a steak knife, according to charging documents.