Controversial Cecil Rhodes statue to remain in place at Oxford University

By Sinead Corr
bishopsstortfordindependent.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial statue of colonialist southern Africa politician Cecil Rhodes, who was born in Bishop's Stortford, will not be removed from Oxford University despite protests. Authorities at Oriel College say it will be too costly and complex to take down the figure, despite agreement at the institution that the memorial should go.

