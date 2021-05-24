newsbreak-logo
Estherville, IA

Estherville FD Respond To Gas Leak

By mmcwilliams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstherville, IA (KICD) — The Estherville Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Saturday. Estherville Fire Chief Dick Beaver says the leak took place out at 8 Central Avenue Caseys West. Beaver says firefighters shut off all power to the pumps and shut down all valves to control the leak and were on the scene for an hour.

