Estherville FD Respond To Gas Leak

Dickinson County, IA (KICD) — More details have been released in a two-vehicle accident that blocked off N-14 Friday morning. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated the two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 310 Avenue and 200 Street, north of Terril. Authorities say 46-year-old Chad Simm of Paulina, Iowa, was driving a 2003 Peterbuilt Semi tractor/trailer southbound on 310 avenue when 65-year-old Janet Smith of Estherville, Iowa, was driving a 2012 GMC Yukon westbound on 200 street. Smith failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection, striking the truck on the drivers side. Both vehicles lost control from the impact, with Smith going into the east ditch. Simm’s vehicle rolled onto its side blocking the entire roadway and spilling its load of soybean meal.