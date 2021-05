May 27 (UPI) -- Cyclone Yaas, packing winds of around 80-90 mph and the equivalent to a strong Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins, crashed onshore over northeastern India Wednesday morning, spreading torrential rainfall, strong winds and significant storm surge made worse by the shape of the coastline in the region. All of this unfolded as the area of the country faces a COVID-19 crisis amid a second wave of cases and fatalities.