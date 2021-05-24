newsbreak-logo
OPINION | COLUMNIST: The Cuomo crisis

Arkansas Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a program in early March, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo addressed controversies surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: “Obviously, I’m aware of what’s going on with my brother. And obviously I cannot cover it, because he is my brother.” We now know that Cuomo, who sells himself as a purveyor of uncomfortable truths on “Cuomo Prime Time,” was telling only half of the truth: The reason he can’t cover the governor’s crises is not just because Andrew is his brother; it’s because he’s his brother and because Chris serves as an adviser on those crises.

