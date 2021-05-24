newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

This Week's 'Blood' Supermoon is 2021's Closest Moon to Earth

By Eddie Davis
May's full moon is a big deal. I mean, literally, a bigger deal than the rest of the year. This May full moon is 2021’s closest (and therefore biggest and brightest) full moon of the year, according to EarthSky. May's full moon, on Wednesday, May, 26 is one of four...

AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Blood supermoon 2021: What is May’s rare lunar spectacle and when will it appear?

The full moon in May will coincide with two rare events that will make it appear bigger, brighter, and – in some places – redder.The celestial coincidence has earned this month’s full moon the moniker ‘Blood supermoon’, and it will be the first one since 2019.It is one of only two supermoons in 2021, which take place when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth. The previous one in April not being quite as close, meaning this month’s will be the biggest and brightest of the year.Nasa has described it as the “most super” of this...
Astronomylonelyplanet.com

The best places to see May's 'super flower blood moon'

A "super flower blood moon", or as astronomers call it, a "total lunar eclipse" will be visible in some parts of the world on Wednesday. According to NASA, the best places to experience the celestial event are Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands in Alaska, with California and the Pacific Northwest as the next best spots. If you're in Mexico, you'll have a good chance of witnessing the super flower blood moon. The event can also be seen across most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru and southern Chile and Argentina, as well as parts of western South America, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. But Europe, the rest of Asia and Africa are pretty much out of luck, though scientists say they'll enjoy a brighter moon anyway, provided the skies are clear.
AstronomyBozeman Daily Chronicle

Supermoon! Red blood lunar eclipse! It's all happening at once, but what does that mean?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to happen during the early hours of May 26. But this is going to be an especially super lunar event, as it will be a supermoon, a lunar eclipse and a red blood moon all at once. So what does this all mean?
AstronomyUS News and World Report

Super Flower Moon Rises in Clear Sky Over Sydney Opera House

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The year's biggest full moon, known as the Super Flower Moon, rose in a clear evening sky over the Sydney Opera House on Wednesday to the delight of amateur photographers positioned just across the water to capture the moment. The moon was at the closest point to...
AstronomyHong Kong

When to catch tomorrow’s ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in Singapore

Keep your eyes peeled tomorrow for a lunar event you’ll regret missing. Singapore can witness the Blood Moon total eclipse in which Luna will appear larger than normal in a reddish, copper color from 7pm onward in its eastern skies. According to Singapore’s astronomy community Stargazing Singapore, the phenomenon can...
Astronomywcn247.com

Glittering moon rises ahead of super blood moon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A glittering full moon has risen over New Zealand as people there and around the world wait for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. It’s when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth’s shadow, the moon will appear to turn red. New Zealand, Australia and some other places in the Pacific will see the show before midnight, while night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America can see it the morning hours.
Astronomyzenger.news

Rare Super Blood Moon In Australia’s Night Sky

CANBERRA, Australia — Moon gazers are in for a treat when a rare super blood moon appears in the sky on May 26 evening. A super blood moon is when a total lunar eclipse (or blood moon) happens at the same time as the ‘super’ moon — which appears brighter and bigger.
AstronomyYakima Herald Republic

Share your photos from this morning's super blood moon eclipse

Did you catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse? On the west coast, folks with a view of the southwest sky and clear weather this morning around 4 a.m. were in for a treat. Troy J. Carpenter, administrator at Goldendale Observatory State Park, says the weather was perfect for stargazing at the observatory. The moment of greatest eclipse was 4:19 a.m.
Astronomyfox7austin.com

VIDEO: 'Super Flower Blood Moon' celestial event seen over Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday night brought the first of 4 lunar eclipses expected this year. 3 of which will be visible from parts of North America. May’s full moon and a lunar eclipse coincided on May 26 to create a phenomenon known as a "Super Flower Blood Moon." May’s full...
AstronomyPosted by
KHOU

LIVE: Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse over Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston area will get a view of Wednesday morning’s super flower blood moon and lunar eclipse, although it will only be a partial view of the eclipse. LIVE VIDEO NOW: We're streaming a live feed of the moon as it appears over Houston. The West Coast will...
Astronomygreekcitytimes.com

Incredible images of the ‘Super Blood Moon’ in Greece’s night sky

Did you look up to the sky on Wednesday night to witness the rare “super blood moon”?. Stargazers around the world were given the ultimate moongazing experience – a total lunar eclipse happened at the same time as the ‘super’ moon. The shadow created an amazing orange-red glow. The next...
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

This Year's Flower Moon Just So Happens to Align With a Blood Moon and Lunar Eclipse!

May is a special month for celestial events. Not only has it presented the stunning Eta Aquarid meteor shower, but it also hosts a supermoon, a flower moon, a blood moon, and the only total lunar eclipse of 2021 (whoa!). The most magical part of it all? These events (except the Eta Aquarid meteor shower) align on the same night, early on May 26, creating a "super flower blood moon eclipse" (say that 10 times fast!). The rare celestial occurrences will take place between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. PT, with the lunar eclipse reaching its peak at 4:11 a.m. Trust us when we say that you don't want to miss out, especially if you live on the West Coast, which has the best viewing point. But before you whip out your telescopes and shut off your house lights, let us give you a quick explainer on what the heck a super flower blood moon eclipse is.
AstronomySpringfield News Sun

May brings supermoon eclipse: What to know about Super Flower Blood Moon

Three celestial events will coincide with May’s full moon on Wednesday; in addition to the full moon, it will be a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth and it will happen along with the year’s only total lunar eclipse. ExploreHow to watch: Observatories to livestream total lunar eclipse. Skygazers...