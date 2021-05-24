First Call for Help offers cooking classes as fundraiser

Anyone out there love your pets? If you love a dog, cat, horse, cow, pig or any animal, you truly understand the joy these animals can bring to our lives. You have them for years and they become just as important as one of your children and many people consider them one of their children. I know we did. Time passes and you take care of them and try your best to keep them strong and healthy but along the way, just like us humans, they need some sort of a tune up or even emergency care. So now you ask yourself who do I entrust this bundle of fur to, for care and ultimately, their life? It’s a hard decision for most. Unless you live in Hays, Kansas. Hays has been blessed with Dr. Steve Mosier, the most caring, knowledgeable, talented, and loving DVM to ever put an animal practice sign on their office.