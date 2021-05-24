First Call for Help offers cooking classes as fundraiser
People may register and watch the presentations, learn new cooking tips, recipes and techniques, or create the meals at home. Most of the chef's available times are between 2 and 4 p.m. when many people are working. Hays High School media students will film the chefs preparing the meals. Then, First Call for Help will share the link to view it later that day for the people who registered. This will allow them access to watch the presentation or fix the meals when they are ready.hayspost.com