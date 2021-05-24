newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hays, KS

First Call for Help offers cooking classes as fundraiser

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People may register and watch the presentations, learn new cooking tips, recipes and techniques, or create the meals at home. Most of the chef's available times are between 2 and 4 p.m. when many people are working. Hays High School media students will film the chefs preparing the meals. Then, First Call for Help will share the link to view it later that day for the people who registered. This will allow them access to watch the presentation or fix the meals when they are ready.

hayspost.com
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
Hays, KS
Society
City
Hays, KS
City
Home, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call For Help#First Call#Charity#Cooking Recipes#School Meals#High School Students#Hays High School#The Schmidt Foundation#Chef#Techniques#Calling#Link#Payments#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Charities
Related
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

LETTER: Masons' good work includes helping worthy students

I was pleased to read in the Hays Post the article: "Hays Masonic Lodge awards scholarships to NW Kan. students" (May 23). As a member of the Masons, myself, I know that our fraternal organization strives to help worthy students attend Fort Hays State University plus other colleges/ technical schools in order to make our communities stronger for the future.
AnimalsPosted by
Hays Post

BOOR: Be on the lookout for ticks

They’re tiny and slow moving, and this spring’s cool, humid weather across the central Plains has been to their liking, so anyone spending time outdoors needs to be on the lookout for ticks. The wingless parasites, which feed exclusively on human and animal blood, can carry dangerous microbial pathogens and...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Downtown Hays Market returns this weekend

The first Downtown Hays Market is set to return Saturday morning, with many regular vendors ready to return and a mix of new vendors. Beginning this week the market is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Saturday through October 23 at the Downtown Pavilion in Union Pacific Park, 110 E 10th St.
Pottawatomie County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Summer gatherings

I traveled to Washington, D.C. this past week. It was really the first time I had traveled in more than a year, and it was the first time I had taken a plane since the pandemic hit us over a year ago. I have had both of my shots so I am fully vaccinated, but I must say I had a little trepidation about traveling. The mask mandate was still in full force in the airports and on the planes, and it was followed by nearly everyone at the airport and everyone on the plane.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Ellis County, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Extension sets annual Ellis County wheat plot tour for May 25

Wheat growers can make plans to attend the Ellis County Wheat Variety Plot Field Day conducted by the Cottonwood Extension District on May 25 beginning at 6 p.m. Come hear what extension specialist have to say about each variety. There is always something in the plot to see and learn from, whether it is about the individual varieties, insects or diseases that are sometimes spotted in the plot.
Hays, KShayshighguidon.com

Journalism students inducted into Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society

On Wednesday, May 12, the Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society for student journalists inducted 10 students into the Hays High chapter of the organization. The ceremony was held in the Lecture Hall and was led by journalism instructor Jessica Augustine. There were 10 students involved with either newspaper or yearbook who were inducted into the organization. The ceremony included lighting a candle and reciting a pledge.
Ellis County, KSHays Daily News

Stacy Campbell: Cottonwood District Wheat Demonstration Plot Field Days – May 25th

Farmers mark your calendars and make plans to attend the Cottonwood Extension District Wheat Plot Field Days being held on Tuesday, May 25th. The Barton County field day will begin at 8:30 a.m. donuts and refreshments will be provided courtesy of sponsors. All interested people are invited to attend. RSVP appreciated by Friday, May 21, call Brenda 620-793-1910 or email bwalton@ksu.edu.
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Faith briefs: Options invites public to participate in ‘Care or Share’

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services is encouraging members of the public to participate in its “Care or Share” event by helping sow seeds of hope in its Survivor’s Garden. Individuals can visit www.help4abuse.org/survivor-garden and fill out a card. On one side of the card is the picture of an...
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Letter: Forever grateful for Dr. Steve Mosier

Anyone out there love your pets? If you love a dog, cat, horse, cow, pig or any animal, you truly understand the joy these animals can bring to our lives. You have them for years and they become just as important as one of your children and many people consider them one of their children. I know we did. Time passes and you take care of them and try your best to keep them strong and healthy but along the way, just like us humans, they need some sort of a tune up or even emergency care. So now you ask yourself who do I entrust this bundle of fur to, for care and ultimately, their life? It’s a hard decision for most. Unless you live in Hays, Kansas. Hays has been blessed with Dr. Steve Mosier, the most caring, knowledgeable, talented, and loving DVM to ever put an animal practice sign on their office.
Hays, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Department of Applied Business Studies honors six graduating FHSU seniors

HAYS — The Department of Applied Business Studies, a division of the Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Fort Hays State University, has awarded six graduating seniors as outstanding program students. The department houses three different programs: Business Education, Marketing, and Tourism & Hospitality Management. The Outstanding Student Award...
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Hays Public Library to unveil improvements to children's area

The Hays Public Library’s Beach Early Childhood Area will reopen on Friday with educational toys and story time at 10 a.m. “The whole area has been redone. (We are) really trying to make an engaging and fun area for our earliest learners,” said Callie Kolacny, communications coordinator at the Hays Public Library. “Play is also extremely important in the development of children.”
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

🎥 Mayor proclaims Mental Health Awareness Month in Hays

One in five adults in the United States will experience a mental disorder in any given year. That's just one of the statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness shared by Hays Mayor Sandy Jacobs during a recent ceremony declaring May as Mental Health Awareness Month in Hays. Jacobs...
Hays, KSHays Daily News

FHSU employee earns his degree with aid of tuition assistance program

Fort Hays State University is a university of resilience, strength, and community. As part of this community, one particular benefit available to faculty and staff is greatly impacting people’s lives. FHSU offers tuition assistance to its full-time employees and their dependents after one year of employment at the university. Israel...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Former professor predicts shift to local food systems, COVID hastened process

A former professor of agriculture economics told a Kansas food conference Friday the pandemic has shown the current food system is not sustainable and is headed for change. John Ikerd, professor emeritus of ag economics at the University of Missouri-Columbia, presented to the Local Food Connections virtual conference, which was sponsored by the Kansas Rural Center.
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Hays' Dylan Werth receives arts awards at Sterling College

Hays resident Dylan Werth, sophomore at Sterling College, received a theatre award at the year-end Arts Awards Night recently. Werth received the Mike Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship in Drama for his contributions both in performance and technical areas of theatre. Werth is completing his sophomore year at Sterling as a theatre...
Ellis County, KSHays Daily News

4-H graduates receive scholarships

Ellis County 4-H Scholarship & Development Fund has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors who have been actively involved in 4-H leadership and citizenship during their 4-H careers. Receiving 4-H Scholarships in 2021 are:. Ean Dexter, Hays High graduate and 7-year member of the Good Hope & Shooting Sports 4-H Clubs....