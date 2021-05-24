The PGA Championship Recap & Charles Schwab Challenge Preview Show | Golf Gambling Podcast (Ep. 59)

In this episode of the Golf Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network, Boston Capper (@boston_capper) and Steve Schirmer recap all the highs and lows of the PGA Championship. They celebrate Phil Mickelson’s improbable 6th major championship at the age of 50. They lament at Brooks Koepka running out of gas on Sunday. They also discuss Louis Oosthuizen and yet another runner up finish for him. They close the first part of the show with the DFS Report card and recapping how their betting week went.