Domestic Violence Offenses – On May 9, 2021 at 10:18 p.m., PSP Jonestown troopers were summoned, by the Victim, to South King St. for a reported domestic violence incident. Upon troopers’ arrival, the Victim and the Arrestee were interviewed. The Arrestee was taken into custody for domestic violence-related offenses. The Arrestee was transported to the Lebanon County Central Booking Center for processing and arraignment. The Arrestee was Luis Morales-Pardo, a 49 year old Annville man. The Victim was a 49 year old Annville woman. Charges are pending before MDJ Ditzler.