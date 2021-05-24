Petitions Passed in Oregon to Legalize Pot in Idaho

We've all had this happen where you go to the gas station to fill up your car. You get out, insert you payment card, choose your preferred gas, and then you take the nozzle and insert it into your car. Then, the moment you start to dispense the gas, BOOM, the loudest ads you can imagine blast from the commercial on the pump screen. We've all been there and hated it, so here's the one thing you'll learn today that will make your life better. You can mute the gas station pump ads.