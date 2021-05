They say that the third time's the charm. And a third time just might be in store for many Americans when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination. Both the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccines require two doses for full immunization against SARS-CoV-2, with the second dose coming three or four weeks after the first depending on the vaccine. Two doses of either of these vaccines have been shown to provide high levels of efficacy.