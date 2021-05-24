newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Summit Thrift Now Hoping for June 1 Opening

By Lance Tormey
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima Union Gospel Mission officials continue to work to open a new store called Summit Thrift. It's the new Yakima Union Gospel Mission thrift store that was supposed to open on May 1 but there's been a delay. Mission Director Mike Johnson says they're now planning for a June 1 opening. He says the problem and the reason for the delay in opening is the work needed to remove asbestos from floor tiles in the former Rite Aid store at 56th and Summitview.

newstalkkit.com
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Stores#Lincoln Avenue#Rite Aid#Summitview#Lighthouse Thrift Store#Lincoln Mission Thrift#Summit Thrift Store#South Front Street#Floor Tiles#Paint#Asbestos
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summit, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Related
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Yakima City Offices Open Tuesday June 1

As the state reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic cities like Yakima are also reopening. Next Tuesday, June 1 Yakima City Hall and all City facilities will re-open to the public. The buildings were closed because of COVID-19 precautions. A press release from the city says city employees and visitors who...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

City, County, State Closures on Monday for Memorial Day

As expected many of the city and county services will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. If you ride the bus Where you hoping to get some business done on Monday? Monday, May 31, is a National Holiday for Memorial Day which means city, county, state and federal offices will be closed. Many of the cities non-emergency services will be closed for the day resuming normal operations on Tuesday, June 1.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Health Officer Refuses Recommendation To Drop Mask For Kids

Yakima's interim health officer has refused a recommendation by the Yakima Board of Health that masks not be worn by children in Yakima County. County Commissioner Amanda McKinney made the recommendation at the meeting this week only to have Dr. Larry Jecha say he wouldn't recommend the change which he says goes against the state mandate that kids continue to mask up.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

6 Secrets Only Yakima Valley-ians Know

There are many hidden secrets of the Yakima Valley locked up within the annals of locals' minds. The first secret that only people from here know is how to pronounce the names of certain cities. You learn about those right away when you move here or when you visit. For example, you will learn how to say the town name, Naches (natt-cheese) or Yakima "Yakkem-muh".
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Vintiques Car Show Set for August at State Fair Park

You know things are starting to get back to normal when you start hearing about summer events that are planned for the Yakima area and aren't being cancelled because of the pandemic. Officials at the Yakima Vintiques car club have announced the 47th annual Vintiques Car show will be held August 5-8 at State Fair Park in Yakima. The show, Vintiques Nationals will have more than 600 custom cars and vendors. It's the second largest event held at the fairgrounds and brings in over $1,000,000 of tourist money into the community over it's 4 day run.
Selah, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Selah City Administrator Don Wayman Fired Tuesday

The city of Selah is looking for a new administrator after Don Wayman was fired on Tuesday. Calls into his office Wednesday went to an answering machine. Mayor Sherry Raymond says Wayman was released of his duties after an executive session of the city council on Tuesday. It's not clear as to why Wayman was fired but for the last year he's been the focus of a lot of media attention for comments made about the Black Lives Matter movement and other related incidents in Selah. Many people had been calling for Wayman to resign but he refused. On Tuesday city officials say he was fired. No other details are available.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Ain’t No Party Like a Town of Naches Is Turning 100 Party

It only happens once a lifetime in a place with unmatched natural geographic beauty, so let's celebrate it with a big party. Even the locals were excited about the upcoming 100-year celebration of the town of Naches on Friday, May 21. I saw quite a few excited comments about it in the Gleed/Naches Neighborhood and Community Group.
Washington StatePosted by
News Talk KIT

Filing Week: Can We Let This Cat Run for Mayor (of Yakima)?

Yes, it is Filing Week in Washington state and like many people, I have been keeping tabs on who has filed for office. I have mostly been following local election races because of my involvement with certain circles but also because my 10-year-old daughter, Willow, has been hounding me to pay the filing fee to have our family cat, Fluffy, run for the "first pet Mayor of Yakima". She said a cat named "Stubbs" was the mayor in Alaska for twenty (20) years.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Will Yakima Teams Up For A New Approach To End Homelessness?

Yakima has a homeless problem. Almost all communities do. Homeless experts like the Union Gospel Mission's Executive Director Mike Johnson says Yakima's problem is about average for cities our size...but it's still a very real problem. Just ask Yakima Greenway Executive Director Kellie Connaughton. She's worried about the health and...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Street Racing, Speeders Emphasis Patrols Continue

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols as the weather warms, COVID-19 numbers are dropping and people are getting out of the house more. Officers from the department continue to conduct the patrols with the help of Yakima residents who post problem traffic areas on the YPD Facebook page. Capt. Jay Seely says people tell them where they believe they need officers help with speeding or other traffic problems and officers respond by concentrating traffic control in those specific areas. He says the emphasis patrols that started earlier this year will continue through the spring and summer. Every week officers choose an area either from the YPD Facebook page or an area where they've found traffic problems themselves. On average police are making some 200 stops every week. Some drivers are getting warnings some are being cited.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Opens Sunday

The Yakima Farmers Market in the Valley Mall parking lot opened on Mothers Day...and now the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market opens this Sunday, May 23rd. Market officials say they have some new vendors. A press release says the market boasts some 35 local farms, artisan food vendors, hot food vendors, artists and crafters at the market located on South 3rd Street in front of the Capitol Theatre between Yakima Avenue and Chestnut. The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market hours are 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Sunday through October 10.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

C.W. State Fair, 4th of July Fireworks Are Back in Yakima!

Families, fairgoers of all ages, fireworks fans, and foodies alike, are celebrating some very good news today. The Central Washington State Fair, events such as the 4th of July fireworks & festivities, and a return of a drive-in food festival, all have an official go-ahead to help this community to get back to normal.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

The Annual 100 Jobs for 100 Kids Event Is Still On for 2021

My first job was as a shampoo girl at a beauty salon. I was 15 years old and my father knew the owner, Tammy, from his high school days. She let me work in her salon for a few hours sometimes after school on Wednesdays and every Saturday morning. I remember proudly walking the few blocks up the street to my "cool new job". I got paid $2 a head (shampoo client) plus I got to keep any tips customers would give me. I remember thinking my $30 check was so much money to me. (Aw, how sweet and naive I was back then!)
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Decision Expected Soon About 4th of July Party

The big 4th of July Celebration at Yakima's State Fair Park was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Will it be back this year? Officials at State Fair Park have been talking with city and county officials over the last month about the possibility of holding the event but no decision has yet been made. Under Phase-3 state guidelines for COVID-19 state officials say "outdoor entertainment establishments such as zoos, gardens, aquariums, theaters, stadiums, event spaces, arenas, concert venues and rodeos can be open for a maximum of 400 spectators with capacity restrictions depending on the facility." State Fair Park is large and crowds could be spread out through the fairgrounds to enjoy activities during the day and watch fireworks at night. Those the current restrictions. The state however is expected to be fully open by June 30th according to Governor Jay Inslee. That means, in theory that the restrictions will be dropped at the end of June allowing the celebration to happen. A decision about whether the celebration will happen is expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday by officials at Yakima's State Fair Park.
Sunnyside, WAYakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside COVID-19 community testing closed Sunday

COVID-19 testing at the Sunnyside Community Center is closed Sunday due to limited staffing. Testing is expected to resume Monday at 9 a.m., the Yakima Health District said in a press release Sunday. Individuals with prescheduled appointments can reschedule online at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley swimming pools prepare for summer season 2021

With warmer days and summer fast approaching, many are looking forward to spending time at local swimming pools. While many area pools closed last summer because of COVID-19, things appear to be less restrictive this year. Here are some updates regarding pool hours and availability:. • The Naches Swimming Pool...
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Work on 3rd Street Wednesday to Impact Traffic

Drivers will see traffic restriction at the intersection of 3rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Wednesday morning, May 19th, for traffic signal improvements. City crews will be working on the signal at the intersection from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Temporary stop signs will be in place as the traffic signal will be off during the project work hours. Crews will upgrade signal heads at the intersection, replacing 8-inch incandescent signal lights with all new 12-inch LED signal lights.