Summit Thrift Now Hoping for June 1 Opening

The big 4th of July Celebration at Yakima's State Fair Park was cancelled last year because of the pandemic. Will it be back this year? Officials at State Fair Park have been talking with city and county officials over the last month about the possibility of holding the event but no decision has yet been made. Under Phase-3 state guidelines for COVID-19 state officials say "outdoor entertainment establishments such as zoos, gardens, aquariums, theaters, stadiums, event spaces, arenas, concert venues and rodeos can be open for a maximum of 400 spectators with capacity restrictions depending on the facility." State Fair Park is large and crowds could be spread out through the fairgrounds to enjoy activities during the day and watch fireworks at night. Those the current restrictions. The state however is expected to be fully open by June 30th according to Governor Jay Inslee. That means, in theory that the restrictions will be dropped at the end of June allowing the celebration to happen. A decision about whether the celebration will happen is expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday by officials at Yakima's State Fair Park.