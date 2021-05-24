newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima, WA

Staying Healthy During Mental Health Month

By Lance Tormey
Posted by 
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and many people have been suffering over the last year because of the pandemic say experts. Yakima Health District officials say your mental health is as important as your physical health. As a way to help the district is offering free access to a mental health program called my Strength. A press release from the district says the program provides tools to help with anxiety, stress, depression, sleep quality, and other areas of life that can be challenging. The release says examples of activities include information on balancing emotions, pregnancy, early parenting, managing chronic pain, recovering from substance abuse, weight management and more. The myStrength offers programs that helps set goals and tracks progress. It includes hundreds of inspirational messages. Individuals are encouraged to visit the Yakima Health District website for more information on setting up a myStrength account at mystrength.com with the access code "YakimaCounty."

newstalkkit.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Yakima, WA
Health
City
Yakima, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Health#Depression#Health Sleep#Physical Health#Chronic Stress#Healthy Weight#Strength#Mystrength Com#Yakimacounty#Chronic Pain#Weight Management#Substance Abuse#Balancing Emotions#Free Access#Progress#Inspirational Messages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Looking For Ways For Kids To Be Free From the Masks

Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney has a different approach to dealing with Covid Pandemic restrictions. She takes little of the state proffered "wisdom" at face value. She does her own research, her own homework. She looks for ways to move forward and she pushes back, especially when it comes to kids.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

Health Officer Refuses Recommendation To Drop Mask For Kids

Yakima's interim health officer has refused a recommendation by the Yakima Board of Health that masks not be worn by children in Yakima County. County Commissioner Amanda McKinney made the recommendation at the meeting this week only to have Dr. Larry Jecha say he wouldn't recommend the change which he says goes against the state mandate that kids continue to mask up.
WorkoutsPosted by
News Talk KIT

The Trade Of The Century – 3 Minutes Of Exercise For Longer Life

I have a double dose of guilt everyday when it comes to exercise and sedentary work. My job is to sit in front of a microphone or computer screen for 8 hours each day so there isn't much "naturally occurring" movement throughout the day. At the same time I have a wrist watch that beeps every so often reminding me to exercise or move and when its not proactively nagging me I have the subtle guilt of working with a morning show partner (Lance Tormey) who takes several breaks throughout the day to walk...and walk....and walk some more to the tune of about 5 and a half to six miles every day!
Benton County, WAPosted by
102.7 KORD

Yogurt E.coli Outbreak Includes Benton County

I remember when I was a kid visiting my Grandma in Yakima. That woman loved her yogurt. This is back when yogurt was just yogurt...you added your own fruit if you wanted it. That's my recollection at least, because she always had a fridge full of plain yogurt. Naturally, when a kid sees an adult enjoying something that resembles ice cream, you have to ask for a bite. That was the last time yogurt touched my lips for years! Now I love it and so do most folks, I think.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Easing of COVID guidelines proves science was right

After more than a year of howling like 3-year-olds, maybe some people will finally see that what the experts have been saying all along was right. The government’s rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine developed and delivered — a push that began under President Trump and accelerated dramatically under President Biden — is working.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Saturday Soapbox: Don't let fear guide COVID-19 vaccine decisions

As a Yakima-area health care professional, I’m concerned about low local vaccination rates and I’ve wondered what information I could provide to make people more comfortable receiving it. (In the interest of full disclosure, I have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.) Of the 175,000 adults living in Yakima County, fewer than 69,000, or less than 40 percent, have been fully vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 16 in Washington is now eligible to receive the shot. That doesn’t mean everyone wants it. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey found about 13 percent of Americans say they will “definitely not” be vaccinated. When asked why not, their most common reason was that the vaccines are too new and not enough is known about their long-term effects. That’s understandable, given the urgency with which the vaccine was created. So I did some research into how it was developed. Scientists have been working on the technology to develop coronavirus vaccines long before we heard of COVID-19. According to USA Today, COVID-19’s spike protein was identified nearly 20 years ago as a potential vaccine target following the 2003 SARS outbreak. This laid the groundwork for the intensive vaccine development effort over the past year. Because there was significant research for scientists to build on in developing the COVID-19 vaccine — it was not “rushed,” as some may suggest. Recent scientific advances further accelerated the vaccines’ development. Nearly unprecedented international collaboration and significant investments by pharmaceutical companies were also directed to solve this medical crisis. Despite the urgency to bring vaccines to market, each vaccine was still put through rigorous testing protocols for effectiveness and safety. What about the notion that we don’t yet know about the vaccine’s long-term effects? Research has shown no indications that there will be long-term side effects with the vaccine. Granted, there have been some isolated, widely reported serious problems with some vaccine versions. Most patients are more likely to have only a mild reaction, if any, to the shot — some muscle soreness or a fever for a short period. In contrast, there is a growing body of evidence to suggest there are long-term effects from contracting the COVID-19 virus. I believe that vaccines — like regular dental exams, good oral health hygiene, and other health care protocols — will help keep all of us healthy. In fact, vaccinations are the best way to enhance public safety when coupled with individual measures like wearing masks in public. I realize this may not be the information some people want to hear. And others, for medical or philosophical reasons, may still choose not to be vaccinated. But if you are undecided, I would encourage you to seek out a medical professional — your physician, dentist, or another health care provider — and weigh the severe risks associated with contracting COVID-19 against the benefits of the vaccine. Scientific research says increasing our vaccination rates is the quickest way to resume our daily lives. That’s something to which we should all aspire.
Washington Statenbcrightnow.com

Yakima Health District now allowing Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15

YAKIMA, WA - The Washington State Department of Health announced that it would expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals 12 to 15 years of age. Previously, the Food and Drug Administration had authorized the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Following this authorization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Western States Scientific Safety Workgroup recommended that the Pfizer vaccine be made available to this age group immediately.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Vaccines in Yakima County available for everyone 12 and up

Vaccine eligibility in Yakima County has expanded to young people 12 years and older. Earlier this week, emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was extended to those ages 12-15 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Both U.S. and state officials then recommended that the vaccine be made available, and on Thursday the Yakima Health District expanded the availability of Pfizer doses to kids age 12-15.
Yakima County, WAPosted by
Mega 99.3

Governor Says Vaccinated? Ditch The Mask

Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he wants to fully reopen the state's economy on June 30. The democratic governor held a press conference on Thursday in which he released his plan. Inslee says starting May 18 all counties will be in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. While a full reopening is set for June 30 Yakima health officials say that could happen earlier if 70% or more of individuals in Washington State over 16 years of age get the vaccine.
Yakima County, WAFOX 11 and 41

COVID-19 outbreaks decrease in recent months because of vaccinations

In the last four months, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) and the Yakima Health District (YHD) have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 outbreaks. While a few different things could be causing this decrease, the health districts believe an increase in vaccination rates is the primary cause. The most notable...
Yakima County, WAKIMA TV

Improving COVID rates helps students return to class in Yakima County

YAKIMA -- Due to falling rates of COVID-19 the Yakima Health District has approved all middle and high schools to use 3 feet of spacing between students, rather than 6. Although the CDC and state had largely approved schools transitioning to 3 feet of distancing, that didn't apply to areas with high case rate equally 200 cases per 100,000 population of 14 days or higher.
Yakima, WAkatsfm.com

Yakima Metrics Met to Stay in Phase-3

Yakima Health District officials say Yakima County is now meeting two important metrics to stay in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. The state is in a two week pause right now, announced by the governor last week. After the two week pause, each county will be evaluated based on two metrics. Yakima County will be able to remain in Phase 3 if at least one of the following two metrics can be met:
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

COVID-19 Outbreak Reported at Casino Caribbean

Yakima Health District officials say Yakima is meeting two important metrics to be able to stay in Phase-3 of the state's reopening plan. The numbers show Yakima is doing everything needed to keep the numbers low. But while the numbers are low there was an outbreak at a local business...