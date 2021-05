Hope Academy, a southside school for recovering addicts, will host a virtual fundraiser Sunday to help keep its educational program tuition-free. The school has 28 students, and enrollment typically ranges between 25 and 45 students. The academy, which is the only substance abuse recovery high school in Indiana, spends about $24,000 to educate each student. While the school receives about $16,000 per student in state funding, the school itself is responsible for the other third of that funding, said Rachelle Gardner, executive director.