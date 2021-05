It’s been over a year since the outset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and a growing number of organizations have been able to relax coronavirus health and safety protocols by hitting the 85-percent vaccination threshold. However, Tuesday’s update from Padres manager Jayce Tingler that superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, served as the latest reminder that the pandemic will continue to significantly impact the 2021 campaign.