The fight to save Saudi Arabia’s Modern architecture

By Melissa Gronlund
theartnewspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, an elegant, white mosque in Jeddah, with a blue-topped minaret and an active congregation, was slated for demolition. For three months jackhammers hacked into its dome, revealing the rich gold calligraphy within, when calls began to halt the destruction. Local and international architecture practices wrote letters of complaint, and there were rumours that Saudi’s ministry of culture had stepped in to save the 1980s-era building. But last month, the Al Rabooa mosque was razed to the ground, leaving a pile of rubble that will soon be carted away to build a new, larger place of worship.

www.theartnewspaper.com
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

ATM 2021: Saudi Arabia prepares for return of tourism

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has attended Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2021 with an impressive stand highlighting the breadth of product offerings and an array of partnerships in the country. As Saudi prepares to reopen its borders, STA is showcasing its strength as a leisure destination through an immersive pavilion...
World
WOKV

Saudi Arabia eases travel ban for vaccinated citizens

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to leave the kingdom for the first time in more than a year on Monday as the country eases a ban on international travel aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus and its new variants. For the past...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Saudi Arabia’s 1 GW solar tender invites bids by June 3

A press release issued by London-based data company GlobalData yesterday appears to confirm online reports the 1 GW section of the much-delayed third round of Saudi Arabia's National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) has a June 3 deadline for bidders. GlobalData issued a statement about increasing competition between sovereign wealth fund...
Middle East
The Associated Press

Saudi Arabia Eid al-Fitr

Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37HONOLULU (AP) — Colt Brennan, a star quarterback at the University of Hawaii who finished third in the 2007 Heisman Trophy balloting, died early Tuesday, his father said. He was 37. Brennan, who had public struggles with alcohol, died at a hospital in California, his father, Terry Brennan, told The.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Likely To Return To Saudi Arabia At The End of the Year

During today's episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, the upcoming boxing match between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14 was discussed. The two fighters are being paid $75 million each to have the fight in Jeddah. Dave Meltzer noted that this likely means that WWE will...
Worldpv-magazine.com

PHV opens factory in Saudi Arabia

Spanish solar tracker and mounting systems manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) announced today it will open a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia. The factory will be owned and operated by a newly created Saudi unit called PV Hardware Middle East and will produce PV trackers, mounting structures, and robotic cleaning devices ‘Made in KSA', in response to the rules for domestic content recently outlined by the country's government.
Worldftnnews.com

Saudi Arabia Reopens for International Tourism

The Saudi National Centre for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday (17 May) has reopened its borders more than a year after closing down travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. All those traveling to Saudi Arabia, both nationals and foreigners, who are fully vaccinated will be able to enter with...
Middle East

Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz Public Library reveals rare manuscript

May 24—JEDDAH — The King Abdulaziz Public Library has revealed a rare manuscript dating back more than a thousand years that sheds light on the science of Arabic grammar. "Al-Murib sharh kitab al-Qawafi lil-Akhfash" was written by Abu Al-Fath Othman bin Jinni Al-Mawsili and provides detailed explanations for one of the oldest manuscripts in Arabic grammar, "Al-Qawafi," written by the linguist Al-Akhfash al-Akbar.
Middle Easttacticalreport.com

Saudi Arabia: No solution ahead for war in Yemen

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud is said to have claimed that there are many complications facing ongoing talks to end the war in Yemen, and that Saudi Arabia and the United States are not yet close to finding a solution to the war. What are...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on May 25. He will meet with senior government officials and will continue to work jointly with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. Attempting to forestall the devastating consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking’s discussions will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable ceasefire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process. The U.S. Special Envoy will also continue to advocate for the unimpeded flow of goods through all ports and work to build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is the main obstacle to ongoing peace efforts and threatens one million already vulnerable internally displaced people, as well as countless others who call Marib their home.
Religionthenationalnews.com

Saudi Arabia's mosques asked to turn down volume on loudspeakers

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has issued a note restricting mosques' use of external loudspeakers during the calls to prayer. The Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Dr Abullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Sheikh, issued the circular on Sunday telling mosques to ensure that the volume “does not exceed one third of the full volume of loudspeakers".
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

First In Ten Years: Syrian Minister Pays Official Visit To Saudi Arabia

On May 25, Syrian Tourism Minister, Mohammed Rami Radwan Martini, arrived in Saudi Arabia marking the first public visit by a Syrian official to the Kingdom in ten years. The Syrian Arab News Agency said that the minister was officially invited to attend a conference by the World Truism Organization Committee for the Middle East.
Middle Eastforeignpolicyi.org

History of Saudi Arabia: A Rich Country

Saudi Arabia is an Islamic country located in the Middle East. It covers a vast area of the Arabian Peninsula and is the second-largest country in the Middle East. Various countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Egypt, and others neighboring countries. Saudi Arabia is popularly...
Middle Eastblooloop.com

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM launching first hotel by end of 2022

Saudi Arabia’s city of the future NEOM has revealed plans to open the first hotel by the end of 2022, with up to 15 hotels opening between 2023 and 2025. NEOM plans to open a whopping 30 hotels annually. NEOM’s head of tourism Andrew McEvoy revealed the news while speaking...
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

UNWTO opens regional office in Saudi Arabia

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has opened its first regional office for the Middle East. At a ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, UNWTO secretary general, Zurab Pololikashvili, was joined by Saudi minister of tourism, Ahmed Al Khateeb, to officially open the office. They were also joined by tourism...
Middle Eastworldpoliticsreview.com

What Brought Saudi Arabia and Iran to the Negotiating Table

Saudi Arabia and Iran recently confirmed that they are engaging in direct negotiations to lower tensions between the two rivals and eventually normalize diplomatic relations. Officials from both sides are sounding cautiously optimistic about the endeavor. “We have initiated some exploratory talks. They are at a very early stage but we are hopeful,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, told Agence France-Presse on Tuesday.
Worldchatsports.com

Political Pugilism: Understanding Saudi Arabia’s sportswashing ambitions for Joshua vs. Fury

Dressed in a traditional Middle Eastern garment known as a thobe, a checkered-red ghotra headdress, as well as a pair of fingerless gloves, the British heavyweight emerged on stage for his professional wrestling debut at the WWE Crown Jewel event in 2019. His appearance delighted the local Saudi crowd, who were thrilled to see the Manchester native dressed in their national attire.
Combat Sportswcn247.com

Fury says he is fighting Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury has announced he will take on Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in an all-British fight to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Fury said in a video on Twitter “this is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth." Confirmation of the fight has not been made official by either of the boxers’ promoters though they have previously revealed that it will take place in Saudi Arabia and given Aug. 14 as a potential date. Fury holds the WBC belt. Joshua owns the WBA, WBO and IBF titles.