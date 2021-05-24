The fight to save Saudi Arabia’s Modern architecture

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman on May 25. He will meet with senior government officials and will continue to work jointly with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths. Attempting to forestall the devastating consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, U.S. Special Envoy Lenderking’s discussions will focus on achieving an urgent comprehensive, nationwide, and sustainable ceasefire to ensure the regular and unobstructed delivery of essential commercial goods and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen and a transition to an inclusive political process. The U.S. Special Envoy will also continue to advocate for the unimpeded flow of goods through all ports and work to build on the international consensus to halt the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is the main obstacle to ongoing peace efforts and threatens one million already vulnerable internally displaced people, as well as countless others who call Marib their home.