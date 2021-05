Hard seltzer first stormed the warm-weather drinking scene in 2019 with such ferocity that the season will go down in pop-culture history as the “Summer of White Claw.”. Beverage companies are hoping that this year’s (fully vaxxed, hopefully) party scene will be similarly swimming in the fizzy drink particularly beloved by younger drinkers. Big Beverage has reason to be optimistic: Seltzer sales continued to climb to $4.52 billion in the year ending April 24, a 103 percent increase over the previous year. And a recent UBS forecast predicts hard seltzer sales will reach a can-dropping $15 billion by 2025.