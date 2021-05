Columbus, IN — In commemoration of National Police Week, a memorial service to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty will be held on Friday, May 14 at 9 am at the Public Safety Plaza near 2nd Street and Jackson Street in Columbus. During the thirty-minute ceremony, officers will read the names of 362 police officers and 22 police canines who died in the line of duty during 2020. This year’s event will feature area law enforcement Honor Guards, bagpipers, a “21 gun” salute, and the playing of taps. The event is free and open to the public.