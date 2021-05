Refresh for latest…: A significant week is ahead at the international box office as Universal’s F9 starts its engines in a handful of major markets including China, Russia and Korea — and as the UK and France will reopen cinemas after a roughly seven-month shutdown. In the meantime, Fast & Furious franchise alum Jason Statham’s Wrath Of Man was the main overseas Hollywood title this session, lifting its offshore cume to $41.4M for $56M global. After opening on a non-traditional Monday in China last week, the Miramax title from director Guy Ritchie rolled up an $18.5M take there through Sunday, landing in 3rd place for the FSS weekend.