St. Cloud School board chair Shannon Haws joined me on WJON today. She says they haven't forgotten about the need for renovations at Apollo High School. Haws says they don't have a timeline for when they may ask voters to approve renovations at Apollo High School but they have had discussions on the subject. She says they are looking at next steps with the project, and are exploring potential funding options in hopes of reducing the amount of potential tax burden on the public. Haws says they "want to be good stewards of the public dollars".