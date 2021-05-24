newsbreak-logo
Poo jokes and a visit from Prince – The making of Drop Dead Fred

By @sitweetstoo
lwlies.com
Cover picture for the articleDirector Ate de Jong tells the inside story of one of the craziest and most unique studio films of the 1990s. Pop culture and nostalgia are often intrinsically linked. Our fondness for old movies and TV shows surely stems partly from the fact that, while we’re forced to experience life’s unexpected twists and turns, the material we love stays safely intact. It’s rare for a movie that left a mark on you growing up to age with you, let alone find a powerful new significance later in life. Then again, coming-of-age comedy Drop Dead Fred is kind of a rare movie.

