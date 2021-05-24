Poo jokes and a visit from Prince – The making of Drop Dead Fred

"Let's go do what we do and blow some things up!" Lionsgate + Millennium have released one final kooky "Lullaby" trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (otherwise known as Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without the "the"), another action movie sequel arriving this summer. We've posted two other fun trailers before this one. This crazy trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman villain played by Antonio Banderas. Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson return, with a huge cast including Salma Hayek, Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and featuring Richard E. Grant. This is the kind of amusing, ridiculous marketing that's actually going to get people back into theaters to watch this - hell yes, Lionsgate.