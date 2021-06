The heat wave continues. We are going to "chew through the air" Tuesday. But heat and blazing sunshine will take a backseat to humidity and thunderstorms. Cooler days are ahead, giving a welcome break to air conditioners and sweat glands. I think we'll have some mainly dry, relatively pleasant days ahead. (Specifically, Thursday and Saturday.) But the exact timeline of the upcoming cooldown, dry-out, and rain chances is tricky.