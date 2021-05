It was all about the Irish in south bend today as the Fighting Irish defeated the Syracuse Orange Men’s lacrosse team 22-8. What was once a 7-5 score turned into a total disaster for the Orange. All facets of the game, offense, defense, face-off. It was just not the day for the Orange. One might ask was it just not being prepared? The Chase Scanlan incident? Or is Notre Dame just that good? But we’ve seen the Orange take down top five teams this season. Coach Desko did not address any questions about the Scanlan incident during his post-game press conference and attributed the loss to a fall apart.