Public Health

Covid-19: Indian variant leads to testing in Needham Market

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than a thousand people have been tested for Covid-19 in a small market town after cases of the Indian variant of the virus were confirmed. Mobile testing units in Needham Market, Suffolk tested 1,300 people over the weekend. The units were set up after three cases of the Indian...

www.bbc.co.uk
Indian#Covid 19#Mobile#Needham Market#Suffolk County Council#Bbc News#Units#Kits#Wattisham#Uk#Mr Keeble#Personnel#East#England
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: More variant hotspots to get surge tests and jabs

Surge testing and jabs will be expanded to six new areas of concern in England to combat the spread of the Indian Covid variant, Matt Hancock has said. The areas were identified using new techniques, including analysing wastewater and travel patterns, he told a Downing Street briefing. The government is...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Indian variant cases up by 1,000, as surge vaccination picks up pace

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. There are now 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus in the UK - up from 1,313 last week. Of these, 483 were in Bolton and Blackburn where it is the dominant strain, the health secretary said. Matt Hancock told MPs there were 19 people in hospital with coronavirus in Bolton and eight in Blackburn. The vast majority had been eligible for the vaccine but had not taken it, he said, saying it showed the Indian variant was "not penetrating older, vaccinated groups". Bedford is the next most concerning area with regards to the Indian variant, with surge testing about to get under way there, he said. The UK has recorded five deaths on Monday and 1,979 new coronavirus cases. Here's what we know about the Indian variant so far.
Public Healthpharmaceuticalprocessingworld.com

UK to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination based on Indian variant fears

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that the U.K. would ramp up its vaccination program to slow the spread of a SARS CoV-2 variant first spotted in India. Johnson said that the variant could interfere with plans to scale back COVID-19 health measures originally enacted last year. Scientists still...
WorldMetro International

UK increasingly confident COVID-19 vaccines work against Indian variant

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain is increasingly confident that vaccines work against the coronavirus variant first found in India, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, with a leading epidemiologist saying it may be spreading less quickly than first feared. Johnson has warned that the emergence of the B.1.617.2 variant might derail...
Public Health94.1 Duke FM

Thailand sees first local cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant first found in India, authorities said on Friday, a discovery that could complicate efforts to address its most deadly outbreak so far. The 15 cases included 12 construction workers at their camp...
WorldMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: 'Indian' Variant Cases Rise, Pfizer Shelf Life Extended

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. Further Increase of Cases of 'Indian' Variant of Concern. Cases of the B.1.617.2 'Indian' variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 rose sharply in the last week, official estimates showed. An analysis by Public Health England found there were 3424...
Public HealthThe Guardian

How worried should we be about the Indian variant of Covid-19?

The rapid spread of the Covid virus now known as the Indian variant may force the government to postpone the lifting of final lockdown next month. Professor Adam Finn of Bristol University talks about the risks that Britain faces. Just how worried should we be about this variant?. At present...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Germany Bans British Travelers Over Indian COVID-19 Variant

Germany has banned all non-essential travel from the U.K. starting Sunday after fears that the COVID-19 variant identified in India is taking hold across Britain. The harsh restriction comes as Europe works to open up borders among its member nations and allow tourism to resume. On Monday, Spain will lift all restrictions on British travelers despite Germany’s clamp-down. The Indian variant has threatened to kick off a third wave of the pandemic in the U.K. despite a very successful vaccine rollout, authorities say. The number of Indian variant COVID-19 infections rose by 160 percent last week, Public Health England reported. A new mutation of the Indian variant has also been found in some areas.