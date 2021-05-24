Drake, BTS, Pink bring megastar power to Billboards
Drake, The Weeknd, and Pink win big at Billboard Music Awards, with a ceremony containing performances by BTS, Duran Duran, Bad Bunny and Jonas Brothers. (May 24)