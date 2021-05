“This is my husband Aaron Bankston. The man my son has called dad now for 7 years. They met when Hunter was 3, and since then, they have been inseparable. Aaron has never missed a practice, ball game, or school event. He helps him study and is involved in Hunter’s school work. When Hunter is sick, Aaron is worried. When Hunter excels in school, Aaron is proud. When Hunter needs him, Aaron drops everything to be there for him. When Hunter needs to be signed up for the next season of whatever sport he’s playing, Aaron makes it happen.