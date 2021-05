None of us like drama and sometimes, we just know that we can keep it from happening. Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day: Single Life had just this type of moment. She is dating a new man named Kelly Brown and they have been going strong for a few months now. Molly told cameras that she did something that she knew would start some drama, but she wanted to ask her new boyfriend some questions about his ex and her baby.