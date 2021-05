A survey from Mac and iOS subscription service Setapp says that 57% of Mac users buying a new app will consider its security aspect more than features, price — or privacy. Subscription app service Setapp's US-only survey questioned 462 participants over April 14 and 15, 2021. Those questioned ranged from 18 to 60, with 56% women to 44% men. On average, they had 31 Mac apps installed, of which they use 12 daily. "Security, features, and user experience are the three most important factors that influence a user's decision while choosing a new Mac app," says the report. Some 57% of respondents ranked security as their most important factor, compared to 47% who bought because of features.