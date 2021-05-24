Geneva Half Marathon returning in August

The Geneva Half Marathon is coming back.

The race that was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic will take place August 15, 2021.

Organizers say they are hoping for upwards of 400 runners this time around. Eventually, they hope to see 500 to 700 people running in the race.

It’s sponsored by Red Jacket Orchards, with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)