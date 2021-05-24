newsbreak-logo
Geneva, NY

Geneva Half Marathon returning in August

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago

The Geneva Half Marathon is coming back.

The race that was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic will take place August 15, 2021.

Organizers say they are hoping for upwards of 400 runners this time around. Eventually, they hope to see 500 to 700 people running in the race.

It’s sponsored by Red Jacket Orchards, with proceeds benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva.

