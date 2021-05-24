newsbreak-logo
Lyons, NY

Deputies: Lyons man slashed four tires on car, faces misdemeanor charge

FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Deputies say a Lyons man was taken into custody after an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this month.

Daniel Littles, of Lyons was charged with criminal mischief after an investigation into an incident on May 13.

During that incident, investigators say Littles slashed four tires on a vehicle, which belonged to another person.

Littles was taken into custody and will answer the charges at a later date in local court.

