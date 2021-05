This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Washington in reference to a property damage report. Officers spoke with the caller, who said she heard a bang and then saw a female who she knew to be a friend of the victim trying to get into the victim's apartment. The caller said she spoke to the suspect, who admitted to breaking a window in the front of the apartment. The victim, Gregg Bernard Cravens, was contacted and confirmed that the suspect was not to be there. A UTT was issued for property damage.