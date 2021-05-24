Deputies: Lyons woman accused of hitting resident at Sodus Nursing & Rehabilitation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Lyons woman following an investigation into an assault on a resident at the Sodus Rehab and Nursing Center.

Gwendlyn Scott, 59, of Lyons is accused of striking one of the residents.

As result, she was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Deputies say Scott was transported to the Wayne County Jail pending arraignment.

