Jason Mraz coming to CMAC this summer

Another name has been added to the 2021 lineup at CMAC in Hopewell.

The venue announced that tickets would go on sale this week for Jason Mraz.

His ‘Look for the Good Live’ tour is coming to the popular venue on August 27.

CMAC will be operating at 100% capacity and require proof of vaccination for all concert goers.

