Hopewell, NY

Jason Mraz coming to CMAC this summer

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Another name has been added to the 2021 lineup at CMAC in Hopewell.

The venue announced that tickets would go on sale this week for Jason Mraz.

His ‘Look for the Good Live’ tour is coming to the popular venue on August 27.

CMAC will be operating at 100% capacity and require proof of vaccination for all concert goers.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
