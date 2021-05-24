Warrensburg Man Killed in Johnson County Accident

A Windsor man was arrested following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Saturn, driven by 35-year-old Michael W. Pitts of Windsor, crossed the center line on Missouri 52 at Maple Grove Road at 10:10 a.m., and struck an eastbound 2008 Peterbilt, driven by 57-year-old Gerald L. Meyer of Ionia. After impact, the Saturn traveled off the north side of the roadway. The driver fled the scene on foot, but was later located. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to the report.