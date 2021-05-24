newsbreak-logo
Spain mourns a major composer

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death has been announced of the internationally known composer Cristóbal Halffter, at the age of 91. The son of Civil War refugees who returned in 1939, Hallfter studied mostly in Paris and won attention with a Stravinskian piano concerto in 1953. His major works include an opera on Don Quixote, several string quartets and concertos for cello and violin.

