Robert Sumwalt, Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), will step down at the end of June. According to an AP report, a “person familiar with the matter” said current board member Jennifer Homendy is expected to replace him. Homendy was appointed to the board in 2018. Sumwalt has served as an NTSB member since August 2006, and was reappointed to a second stint as Chairman in August 2019. His term as a board member was scheduled to conclude at the end of this year.