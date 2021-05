Ubisoft is bringing out another thrilling installment to their much-beloved Far Cry franchise. If you recall, Far Cry 5 put players into the United States meanwhile Far Cry 6 is taking players to the Caribbean island of Yara and it’s going to be quite the island to explore. According to Ubisoft, this is the largest Far Cry map to date where the once tropical paradise has turned sour. After a harsh regime being controlled through a fascist dictator, players step into the resistance and attempt to overthrow the control of El Presidente Anton Costillo and reclaim a peaceful state of Yara once again.