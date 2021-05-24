Mexican food truck may be coming to San Pablo

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA food truck operator is hoping to get a permit to operate his Mexican-style food truck in San Pablo, California. Jose Antonio Monico is seeking a permit for a truck and two tables at 2698 El Portal Drive, according to a Richmond Standard report. The truck would serve up everything...

