Star Trek: Section 31 - is the Michelle Yeoh spin-off still happening?

It doesn’t feel right to be able to say that Gates McFadden won’t be guest-starring on Picard in season 2, but the main reason why is that she hasn’t been asked onto the show. Michael Dorn and Wil Wheaton are also absent from season 2 as well and both of them are ready to go when they get the call, since the two of them are still fan favorites just as much as many other characters, but again, without the call to go, it’s not bound to happen that we’ll see said characters in the show again. On the upside, this doesn’t sound to be something that fans are willing to petition for as hard as various fans have pushed for other shows and movies in the recent past. But it does still feel as though Dr. Crusher should be in Picard at some point, even if it’s just for a cameo here and there. She was an important character on the show back in the day and was a part of the movies after all, but it would appear that her name didn’t come up, though it’s fair to say that there might be at least a couple of reasons that can explain why she was left out. Of course, if anyone could come up with them that would be news to a lot of folks. It could also be that with her new podcast, Gates might be kind of busy at the moment and might have had to miss out on the season, but that feels like a pretty thin excuse. Right now the strongest reason for not seeing her in Picard appears to be that she wasn’t asked, even if that leaves a lot more questions than it answers.