Viewpoint: GOP leaders cast aside values in pursuit of power
The removal of Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House Republican caucus is the most recent example illustrating the retrenchment of traditional GOP ideals among Republicans aligning themselves with Donald Trump. Cheney was punished not for any deviation from core conservative values she holds, but rather because she has not pledged fealty to an ex-president bent upon continuing to insist his election loss was due to widespread voter fraud, which courts across the nation have debunked.www.ncadvertiser.com