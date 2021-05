Gareth Southgate has called up Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka in his provisional England 2020 European Championship squad ahead of the summer tournament. Never in doubt, was it? Well, the Three Lions boss has opted against naming his final 26-man squad for Euro 2020, which still leaves plenty of ambiguity as to who will make the final cut. The deadline for the final squads in June 1 and instead of making a firm choice now, more players will have time to prove their fitness.