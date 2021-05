COMMENT: It wasn't a bigger budget. Nor big name players. Manchester City won a fifth Premier League title in ten years this week simply because they do things better... A proper football club, run by proper football men. There's no higher compliment you can offer this season's champions. And it rings true. This City team is a champion team. There's no great standout. No-one great matchwinner. The staff and squad may complain about City's players missing out on the individual end of year awards, but they should take it as a compliment. This is a proper, proper football team, where no one player is above the other.