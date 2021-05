Indie developer Phantom Compass announced they will be releasing their new puzzler game Triversal this July. This is a super laid-back game that will have you calm for most of it until you get frustrated trying to figure out a puzzle. You will need to use spatial logic and problem-solving skills to place a luminous orb over a black hole. You do so by connecting it on stretchy tethers in space that will help you guide it. As you might suspect, it's simple when you start, and then the difficulty keeps being amped up. You can check out a couple of videos of it below as the game will drop on Steam on July 13th, 2021.