The PS5 and Xbox Series X have only been available for the last six months, but already the newest generation of consoles has been a busy one. From big games (Returnal, The Medium, and MLB The Show 21), to subscription services (Xbox Game Pass with xCloud, and Playstation Plus, ), to much more, PlayStation and Xbox's newest consoles are off to a fascinating start How have they stacked up so far, and has much changed since launch day? Well, IGN's Jonathon Dornbush and Ryan McCaffrey are here to answer just that.