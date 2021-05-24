CDC Investigating Rare Heart Inflammation Among Vaccinated Teens and Young Adults

Graphical Abstract: Potential mechanisms of functional effects of cardiac pathologies on the brain. Cognitive impairment is a very frequent comorbidity in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).[1,2] Over 40% of HF patients exhibit signs and symptoms of memory impairment, concentration difficulties, and attention deficits.[3,4] Importantly, cognitive dysfunction in HF is associated with poor prognosis.[4] The pivotal role of the bi-directional interactions between the heart and the brain for the pathophysiology of HF is increasingly recognized.[1] However, the diagnosis of cognitive impairment in HF is frequently overlooked, and improved strategies for prevention and treatment are urgently needed. Neuropsychological screening tests are available to detect cognitive impairment but they are infrequently used. It is therefore of practical interest that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has emerged as a tool to identify and quantify neural correlates of cognitive function. In standard clinical MRI, white matter lesions (WMLs) are visible as hyperintensities on T2-weighted images (or FLAIR sequences) which—while in principle unspecific regarding the underlying pathophysiology—most often reflect ischaemic consequences of small vessel disease and are related to disturbed cognitive function in a location-specific manner.[5] Data from the LIFE-Adult Study, a population-based study of 10 000 residents of Leipzig, Germany, show that WMLs are independently associated with HF, in addition to age, hypertension, and previous stroke.[6] Another approach to identify neural correlates of cognitive performance is high-resolution anatomical MRI based on T1-weighted imaging, which allows for quantitative assessment of total brain volume but also of specified brain areas, e.g. the hippocampus. Using such an approach, data from the Leipzig heart study cohort identified characteristic volume reductions of several brain regions in patients with HF.[7] Interestingly, the HF serum marker N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) correlated with variance of brain volume reductions of the cingulate cortex and precuneus, and also the hippocampus, all brain regions that are crucially related to various aspects of cognition.[7] In the future, other MRI methods such as functional connectivity MRI based on resting state measurements, brain perfusion imaging based on arterial spin labelling, or diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) may provide even more detailed information about neural changes and their underlying physiology in HF and other cardiac diseases (see Table 1 for an overview of MRI methods of potential interest).