newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

CDC Investigating Rare Heart Inflammation Among Vaccinated Teens and Young Adults

audioburst.com
 3 days ago

The CDC is investigating rare cases of heart inflammation among vaccinated teens and young adults. The agency says the complications were more common in males than females were seen more often following second doses, and we're within four days after vaccination. CBS news correspondent Lilia Luciano. The condition often goes away without complications. The CDC is recommending further study of the condition now is more people are vaccinated. Coronavirus numbers continue to head in the right direction.

search.audioburst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccination#Cbs#Teenagers#Cdc#Cbs News#Vaccinated Teens#Heart Inflammation#Rare Cases#Complications#Doses#Males#Females#Coronavirus Numbers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pharmaceuticalswfxb.com

Study Shows Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine ‘Safe and Effective’ Among Adolescents

Yesterday Moderna announced it’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in adolescents. The news follows a trial of 3,732 children ages 12 to 17. Blood tests from those participants showed the vaccine produced an immune response similar to the one seen in adults. Initial observations showed that none of the children that received the vaccine were diagnosed with Covid-19 anytime after 14 days of getting their second dose and only four children who received the placebo tested positive for the virus. Moderna says those findings are ‘consistent with a vaccine efficacy of 100%’ and noted that those figures could change if more data is collected.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Is Now Investigating This New Delayed COVID Vaccine Side Effect

As the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines continues, newly reported cases of the virus are continuing to drop across the U.S. Now, just weeks after the Pfizer-BioNTech shot was approved for use in patients between the ages of 12 and 16, 49.2 percent of the total national population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But after a small number of reported cases, the CDC is now investigating a new delayed side effect from the COVID vaccine that's particularly affecting one group of people. Read on to see what the infectious disease agency is looking into.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Club 93.7

CDC Warns Of Possible Side Effects From Second Vaccine Dose

The Center For Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning for young teens and adolescents following the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine which has shown in some rare instances to cause inflammation around the heart, myocarditis. Jeeez, if people didn't have already vaccine hesitancy, they will after reading...
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Preventive Medicine: To mask or not to mask after your COVID vaccine?

The new CDC guidance regarding mask use has seemingly propagated confusion and consternation in comparable measure. I fully support the policy, inviting the fully immunized to go about much of our business mask-free, with one critical proviso. Let’s start with an analogy. Every year in the United States, well over...
Diseases & Treatmentsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Breathe easier with these asthma products

If you’ve ever had your your bronchial tube go into a spasm, you know how scary it is. A bronchospasm occurs when the breathing airways suddenly contract, making it hard to breathe and causing that high-pitched, whistling sound called wheezing. If this goes on chronically, it is termed bronchial asthma, or just asthma.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Efficacy and Safety of Gout Flare Prophylaxis and Therapy Use in People With Chronic Kidney Disease

A Gout, Hyperuricemia and Crystal-Associated Disease Network (G-CAN)-Initiated Literature Review. Huai Leng Pisaniello; Mark C. Fisher; Hamish Farquhar; Ana Beatriz Vargas-Santos; Catherine L. Hill; Lisa K. Stamp; Angelo L. Gaffo. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Gout flare prophylaxis and therapy use in people with underlying chronic kidney disease (CKD) is challenging,...
Diseases & TreatmentsGreater Milwaukee Today

Consumer health: Stroke awareness

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about stroke. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and a major cause of serious disability for adults. More than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stroke risk increases with age, especially after 55, but strokes can occur at any age.
Diseases & TreatmentsLongboat Observer

Lymphedema and Vein Disease

The lymphatic system protects the body against harmful bacteria and transports fluid from body tissues into the vascular system. Lymph vessels are thin walled to absorb fluid, bacteria, and protein for transport to the lymph nodes which eliminate waste and bacteria. Together, lymph vessels and nodes help maintain a healthy fluid balance.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

7 Embarrassing Ulcerative Colitis Symptoms — Solved

Gas. Constipation. Bloating. If you have ulcerative colitis, you may not want to share the details of your symptoms with anyone. But in order to start feeling better, you may have to start talking more — specifically to your doctor, who can adjust your treatment and recommend ways to ease your symptoms.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Causes of Tightness of Throat and Treatment Options

Tightness in the throat is distinctly different from other types of throat pain, such as a sore throat related to the common cold. When your throat feels tight, you often feel that the passageway of the throat is narrowed. You might describe it as feeling a lump in your throat,...
Nashville, TNphysiciansweekly.com

Dupilumab Cuts Exacerbations in Children With Asthma

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Dupilumab reduces exacerbations in children with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe asthma, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference, held virtually from May 14 to 19. Leonard B. Bacharier, M.D., from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University...
Diseases & TreatmentsScranton Times

Link between thyroid gland, kidney stones

Q: I’ve suffered from kidney stones since 2017. A parathyroid test came back high, as did my serum calcium. An endocrinologist has ruled out a malignancy and confirmed the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism. What is it, and what can I expect next?. A: Hyperparathyroidism occurs when the parathyroid glands become overactive....
Diseases & TreatmentsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Hyperparathyroidism can cause kidney stones

Dear Doctor: I’ve suffered from kidney stones since 2017. A parathyroid test came back high, as did my serum calcium. An endocrinologist has ruled out a malignancy and confirmed the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism. What is it, and what can I expect next?. Hyperparathyroidism occurs when the parathyroid glands become overactive....
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Heart Failure, Cognition, and Brain Damage

Graphical Abstract: Potential mechanisms of functional effects of cardiac pathologies on the brain. Cognitive impairment is a very frequent comorbidity in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).[1,2] Over 40% of HF patients exhibit signs and symptoms of memory impairment, concentration difficulties, and attention deficits.[3,4] Importantly, cognitive dysfunction in HF is associated with poor prognosis.[4] The pivotal role of the bi-directional interactions between the heart and the brain for the pathophysiology of HF is increasingly recognized.[1] However, the diagnosis of cognitive impairment in HF is frequently overlooked, and improved strategies for prevention and treatment are urgently needed. Neuropsychological screening tests are available to detect cognitive impairment but they are infrequently used. It is therefore of practical interest that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has emerged as a tool to identify and quantify neural correlates of cognitive function. In standard clinical MRI, white matter lesions (WMLs) are visible as hyperintensities on T2-weighted images (or FLAIR sequences) which—while in principle unspecific regarding the underlying pathophysiology—most often reflect ischaemic consequences of small vessel disease and are related to disturbed cognitive function in a location-specific manner.[5] Data from the LIFE-Adult Study, a population-based study of 10 000 residents of Leipzig, Germany, show that WMLs are independently associated with HF, in addition to age, hypertension, and previous stroke.[6] Another approach to identify neural correlates of cognitive performance is high-resolution anatomical MRI based on T1-weighted imaging, which allows for quantitative assessment of total brain volume but also of specified brain areas, e.g. the hippocampus. Using such an approach, data from the Leipzig heart study cohort identified characteristic volume reductions of several brain regions in patients with HF.[7] Interestingly, the HF serum marker N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP) correlated with variance of brain volume reductions of the cingulate cortex and precuneus, and also the hippocampus, all brain regions that are crucially related to various aspects of cognition.[7] In the future, other MRI methods such as functional connectivity MRI based on resting state measurements, brain perfusion imaging based on arterial spin labelling, or diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) may provide even more detailed information about neural changes and their underlying physiology in HF and other cardiac diseases (see Table 1 for an overview of MRI methods of potential interest).
Women's HealthUS News and World Report

Are Babies With Seizures Overmedicated?

TUESDAY, May 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term use of anti-seizure medications in babies who had seizures soon after birth may not be necessary and could be harmful, a new study suggests. Newborns who have seizures after birth are at risk of long-term conditions such as developmental delays, cerebral palsy...