Texas State

Caravan promoting voting rights and protesting Senate Bill 7 rolls into Southeast Texas

By Joy Addison
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA caravan promoting voting rights traveled from Houston and made a stop in Orange at the office of Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. They were protesting his support of Texas Senate Bill 7. The group, called Black Voters Matter, says the bill makes it difficult for some to...

