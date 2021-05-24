Parker Van Noord Models Massimo Dutti Summer 2021 Collection

Continuing with the series of weekly releases, Palace has unveiled the Week 4 drop of its Summer 2021 collection. The upcoming release features a selection of jackets, sweaters, caps, shorts and trousers in various vibrant shades and design elements, such as stripes, cheques and camo. Extending its ode to Japanese culture, the “Kawaii” mascot returns on a handful of offerings, accompanied by striking Japanese lettering and bold motifs, while other pieces see Palace’s recognizable patterns and lettering. Stand-out pieces include the “Mumma Mia” Crewneck Sweater and the Cosy Knit, as well as the Relax Track Top and Pants set. Rounding off the selection is a series of caps, including a Check P 6-Panel and the Poplin P 6-Panel.