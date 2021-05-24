newsbreak-logo
Italy probes cable car crash as lone child survivor recovers

By NICOLE WINFIELD, CHARLENE PELE - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

STRESA, Italy (AP) — Italy’s transport minister vowed Monday to establish the cause of a cable car disaster that killed 14 people, after the lead cable apparently snapped and the cabin careened back down the mountain until it came off the line and crashed to the ground. The lone survivor...

www.ftimes.com
#Italy#Car Crash#Cable Car#Turin#Accident#Lone Survivor#Killed Crash#Stresa#Ap#Israeli#Multiple Broken Bones#Line#Lead
AccidentsWFMZ-TV Online

Italy Cable Car Deaths

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes has plummeted to the ground, killing at least 14 people. A young child was also hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones. Six of the dead were Israeli citizens, including a family of four who lived in Italy, the Israeli foreign ministry said. It wasn’t clear if the other couple was related. Stresa Mayor Marcella Severino said it appeared that a cable broke, sending the car careening until it hit a pylon and then fell to the ground. Images from the site showed the crumpled car in a clearing of a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore. The Italian government announced a commission to investigate the disaster.
Trafficraillynews.com

Last Minute: Italy Maggiore Cable Car Crash - 12 Dead

The gondola-type cable car near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy crashed from meters high. According to the last minute information in the international news agency AFP, 12 people died in the accident. The Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone cable car line, last renovated in 2016, is at an altitude of 1500 meters above sea level.
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Italy investigators probe why cable car brake 'didn't work'

STRESA, Italy — (AP) — The investigation into Italy's cable car disaster that killed 14 people will focus on why the lead cable snapped and why the emergency brake didn't engage and prevent the cabin from careening back down the mountain until it pulled off the support line and crashed to the ground, the lead prosecutor said Monday.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Italy sets up commission to probe fatal cable car accident

Italian officials on Monday promised a quick investigation into an accident in which a cable car heading up a mountain in the country's north crashed to the ground below, causing 14 deaths. A special commission has been set up to help prosecutors who are investigating the case, said Infrastructure Minister...
WSB-TV Atlanta

Photos: Cable car plunges to ground in Italy

Cable car plunges to ground in Italy Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Sunday, May 23, 2021. A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy's most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing at least 13 people and sending two children to the hospital, authorities said. (Italian Vigili del Fuoco Firefighters via AP) (AP)
theblend.ie

13 dead in cable car crash in Italy: the Tribune India

The Tribune, now published in Chandigarh, began publication on February 2, 1881 in Lahore (now Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-minded philanthropist, and is managed by a trust comprising five prominent figures as trustees. The Tribune, the best-selling English daily in North India, publishes news...
AccidentsKeene Sentinel

Cable car collapse in northern Italy kills 14

ROME — An Alpine cable car plunged into forested mountains in northern Italy on Sunday, killing 14 passengers, according to rescue authorities. At least one of the victims was a child, among the two minors initially taken by helicopter to a hospital in Turin. Photos shared on social media by...
Cyclingcyclingtips.com

Giro d’Italia organizers reroute stage 19 after cable car crash

The 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia will take on a different route than initially planned after organizers made changes to the course following a tragic cable car crash at the Mottarone in Northern Italy that left 14 people dead. A cable car taking people from the town of Stresa...
Accidentsharrisondaily.com

3 arrested in Italy cable car crash; clamp deactivated brake

ROME (AP) — Police arrested three people Wednesday in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy, saying an investigation showed a clamp, intentionally placed on the brake as a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Public Safetybnn-news.com

Italy detains three after cable car tragedy

In Italy, over a possible link to the tragic accident of a mountain cable car, where 14 people died, three people have been detained, British broadcaster BBC reports. Prosecutors investigating the accident of Sunday, May 23, have revealed that the emergency brakes had been disabled and the three members of the operating company were aware.
Posted by
Alabama Public Radio

Cable Car Disaster In Italy Kills 14

A cable car carrying passengers to the top of Mottarone Mountain in Northern Italy crashed Sunday, killing 14 people and leaving a surviving child with broken bones. A cable pulling the aerial tram to the top of the mountain appeared to have snapped, causing the car to swing into a pylon before falling to the ground and rolling several times before hitting a tree line that ultimately stopped the car. The disaster left 14 people dead, some of whom were thrown from the car, The Associated Press reported. Two children were transported to a hospital where one later died.
KCCI.com

Missoulian

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

At least 13 people died and three were seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car linking Italy's Lake Maggiore with a nearby mountain in the Alps plunged 20 meters to the ground, local officials and rescuers said. Soraya Ali reports.
BBC

Mottarone cable car crash: Italy investigates cause of accident

Italy has launched an investigation into the cause of Sunday's cable car accident that left 14 people dead. The car plunged 20m (65ft) into the side of the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. A rescue official said it appeared that a cable had snapped and an emergency...